The Take: What is behind the Canada-India fallout?

Assassination claims, diplomatic expulsions and mounting tensions: Canada accuses India of orchestrating the killing of a Sikh activist on its soil, igniting a diplomatic standoff. With both nations at odds, the Sikh community is caught in the middle. How are they navigating this, and what does the blame game mean for their future and security?

In this episode:

Jaskaran Sandhu (@JaskaranSandhu_), World Sikh Organization

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Ashish Malhotra and Sonia Bhagat, with Duha Mosaad, Cole van Miltenburg and our host, Malika Bilal.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Phillip Lanos, Chloe K Li, Ashish Malhotra, Khaled Soltan, and Amy Walters. Our editorial interns are Duha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh, and Cole van Miltenburg. Our host is Malika Bilal. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Aya Elmileik is the lead of audience engagement.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube