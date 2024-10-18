The Take: Hamas confirms killing of leader Yahya Sinwar. What’s next?

Hours after Israel said it had confirmed the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Palestinian-American journalist Said Arikat was in the State Department briefing room in Washington. What does Sinwar’s death mean for the future of Hamas and Gaza – and how could Sinwar’s death change the rhetoric coming from the podium?

In this episode:

Said Arikat (@SMArikat), Al-Quds Daily newspaper Washington correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, Khaled Soltan, and Amy Walters with Phillip Lanos, Duha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh, Cole van Miltenburg, and our host, Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

