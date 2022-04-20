Will ‘Partygate’ end Boris Johnson’s term as prime minister?
Denials, investigations, apologies, and fines have all been part of the “Partygate” scandal in the UK after allegations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his staff had alcohol-fuelled parties at his offices and residence while COVID-19 lockdown rules were in force.
This week, MPs will vote on whether Johnson should be investigated for knowingly misleading Parliament over breaching pandemic laws.
In this episode:
Paul Brennan, Al Jazeera correspondent in London (@paulrbrennan)
