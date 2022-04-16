Degrees of Abuse: ‘It became emotional and then it became sexual’

Every Friday, we’re bringing you one episode of the series ‘Degrees of Abuse’ produced by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit.

Students started off admiring this lecturer at the University of Glasgow. They thought he cared about their academic careers. But when his comments and messages became more intimate and personal, they say he crossed boundaries and started grooming.

*Please note some listeners may find these accounts upsetting.

