Podcast, The Take
News|Sexual Assault

Degrees of Abuse: ‘It became emotional and then it became sexual’

Illustration and logo that says 'Degrees of Abuse'
Some of the world's most elite universities are failing to protect their students when it comes to sexual misconduct by staff or other students. [Al Jazeera Investigative Unit] (Al Jazeera)
Published On 16 Apr 2022

Every Friday, we’re bringing you one episode of the series ‘Degrees of Abuse’ produced by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit.

Students started off admiring this lecturer at the University of Glasgow. They thought he cared about their academic careers. But when his comments and messages became more intimate and personal, they say he crossed boundaries and started grooming.

*Please note some listeners may find these accounts upsetting. 

Source: Al Jazeera