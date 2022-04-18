The rise and fall (for now) of Pakistan’s Imran Khan

Imran Khan is the kind of politician who inspires strong feelings; whether of love or hate depends on who you ask.

He has had a pretty storied career: he led Pakistan’s cricket team to World Cup glory in 1992 and went on to become a philanthropist and political activist. And in 2018, his political party won the most seats in the country’s election, propelling him to the role of prime minister of Pakistan.

But his tenure came to a dramatic end earlier this month. Despite dissolving the parliament and alleging a foreign plot, Imran Khan was overthrown in a no-confidence vote. Will that vote be enough to end the career of Pakistan’s celebrity prime minister?

In this episode:

Osama Bin Javaid, Al Jazeera correspondent (@osamabinjavaid)

