How Amazon’s first union got it done
The Take looks at the historic Amazon union victory.
Published On 11 Apr 2022
The first-ever union to win a vote at Amazon did it on a shoestring budget, throwing out much of the organised labour rule book and relying on workers’ inside knowledge. It was the kind of victory that organised labour hasn’t seen in a generation or more. Amazon is the second-largest employer in the United States and the fight cost it millions. So how did the Amazon Labor Union do it? And what’s next?
In this episode:
Jordan Flowers, Amazon Labor Union organiser (@JayyTCOEW)
Kim Kelly, labour journalist and author of Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor (@GrimKim)
