How Amazon’s first union got it done

The Take looks at the historic Amazon union victory.

The first-ever union to win a vote at Amazon did it on a shoestring budget, throwing out much of the organised labour rule book and relying on workers’ inside knowledge. It was the kind of victory that organised labour hasn’t seen in a generation or more. Amazon is the second-largest employer in the United States and the fight cost it millions. So how did the Amazon Labor Union do it? And what’s next?

In this episode:

Jordan Flowers, Amazon Labor Union organiser (@JayyTCOEW)

Kim Kelly, labour journalist and author of Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor (@GrimKim)

