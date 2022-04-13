Protesters, power cuts and Sri Lanka’s persistent president

Power cuts, and rising food and fuel costs are unifying much of Sri Lanka against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

And now, the economic crisis may have gotten even worse. Rajapaksa’s government is announcing the country is no longer able to repay billions in loans.

How did this happen? And what is in store for the people of Sri Lanka as the country continues to struggle with this new economic reality?

In this episode:

Marisa DeSilva, activist

Ahilan Kadirgamar, senior lecturer at the University of Jaffna

Dr Vasan Ratnasingam, media representative, Government Medical Officers’ Association

