Podcast, The Take
News|Julian Assange

The trial of Julian Assange

Protesters hold signs outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, UK, January 24, 2022 [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]
Published On 26 Jan 2022

When UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer was asked to take on the WikiLeaks founder’s case in 2018, he found himself surprisingly uninterested. One allegation after another had come to cloud the narrative of Assange, liberator of state secrets. But Melzer has since investigated them all and discovered just how far reality is from the narratives.

In this episode:

Nils Melzer (@NilsMelzer), author of The Trial of Julian Assange

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera