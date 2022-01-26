When UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer was asked to take on the WikiLeaks founder’s case in 2018, he found himself surprisingly uninterested. One allegation after another had come to cloud the narrative of Assange, liberator of state secrets. But Melzer has since investigated them all and discovered just how far reality is from the narratives.

Nils Melzer (@NilsMelzer), author of The Trial of Julian Assange

