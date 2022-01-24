Assange wins right to take US extradition case to UK’s top court

UK High Court gives WikiLeaks founder permission to take his legal fight against US extradition to the Supreme Court.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can take his legal fight against extradition to the United States to the Supreme Court, the High Court has ruled.

In December, the High Court overturned a lower court’s ruling that Assange should not be extradited because his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide.

While judges on Monday refused him permission for a direct appeal to the Supreme Court on their decision, they said his case raised an issue of legal importance that he could ask the UK’s top court to rule on.

This means the Supreme Court will have to decide whether or not it should hear his challenge. The ruling will stall any extradition from the UK for now.

US officials accuse Assange of 18 offences – 17 counts of espionage and one of computer misuse – relating to WikiLeaks’ release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables about 10 years ago.

Washington argues their publication put lives in danger and the charges against Assange carry a maximum prison sentence of 175 years.

He denies any wrongdoing. His lawyers argue he was acting as a journalist and is entitled to First Amendment freedom of the press protections for publishing documents that exposed US military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan.