Assange: WikiLeaks founder one step closer to extradition

The WikiLeaks founder suffers a setback in his legal fight against the US government’s extradition efforts. Plus, Turks turning to YouTube for their news.

A court in the United Kingdom greenlights Julian Assange’s extradition to the United States – Press freedom groups call it a “travesty of justice”, but the response from the mainstream media has been muted.

Contributors:

Tariq Ali – Co-editor, In Defence of Julian Assange; editor, New Left Review

Nils Melzer – UN Special Rapporteur on torture; author, The Trial of Julian Assange

Lester Munson – Senior associate, Center for Strategic and International Studies

Rebecca Vincent – Director of International Campaigns and UK Bureau director, RSF

On our radar:

The investigation into the January 6 Capitol Hill riot in the US has revealed private pleas, via text, from top Fox News anchors to Trump staffers. Producer Tariq Nafi tells Richard Gizbert why those messages have led to accusations of hypocrisy against the network.

The Turks turning to YouTube

Independent journalists in Turkey, like Cüneyt Özdemir, are taking refuge online. Özdemir’s daily YouTube programme has become a staple for Turks – younger viewers – looking for journalism of a different kind.

Contributors:

Cüneyt Özdemir – Creator and host, Cüneyt Özdemir Show

Cansu Çamlibel – Former columnist, Gazete Duvar; Former editor-in-chief, Duvar English

Emre Kizilkaya – Turkish vice chair, International Press Institute; author, The New Mainstream Media Is Rising