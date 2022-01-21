US Navy oil tanks dirty Hawaii’s water

Last November, residents of Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam military housing started to smell fuel coming out of their pipes. The US Navy said a leak from a fuel storage facility called Red Hill contaminated their well in O’ahu, leaving approximately 93,000 residents without drinking water.

But this is something activists have been fearing for years. The fuel storage facility sits above the island’s aquifer. If a significant leak happens, the consequences could change life as we know it in places like Honolulu and Waikiki. So, what is the Navy doing to clean the water, and what is at risk for the more than 900,000 people living on the island?

