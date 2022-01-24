Canada’s homegrown Islamophobia

It was the deadliest attack on a house of worship in Canada’s history. Six people lost their lives when a gunman opened fire on a mosque in Quebec City in 2017. In the five years since, hate incidents have not stopped. Some of them have been deadly. And it has led to questions about how Canada treats its Muslim population.

In this episode:

Jillian Kestler-D’Amours (@jkdamours), Al Jazeera online editor

Jasmin Zine (@JasminZine), professor in sociology and religion and culture at Wilfrid Laurier University

