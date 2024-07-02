How Israel destroyed Gaza's ability to feed itself

By Mohammed Hussein and Mohammed Haddad
Published On 2 Jul 2024

At the start of summer, Gaza's fields are usually bursting with ripening crops and fruits of all colours, scents and sizes.

But, nearly nine months into Israel’s war on Gaza, abundant harvests have given way to devastation and a dire humanitarian crisis.

A UN report says 96 percent of Gaza’s population is food insecure and one in five Palestinians, or about 495,000 people, is facing starvation.

Satellite images analysed by Al Jazeera's digital investigation team, Sanad show that more than half (60 percent) of Gaza's farmland, crucial for feeding the war-ravaged territory’s hungry population, has been damaged or destroyed by Israeli attacks.

Israel has killed at least 37,900 people and injured 87,000 others in bombings, by destroying healthcare that could have saved them, and by starvation.

North to south, nowhere and nobody has been spared.

INTERACTIVE Destruction of Gaza's vegetation land-1719404745

North Gaza

In Beit Lahiya, once known for plump, juicy strawberries that locals fondly called "red gold", Israeli bulldozers and heavy machinery have systematically razed fields, reducing them to dirt.

Before the war, Gaza's strawberry industry employed thousands of people. Seeding and planting began in September, with harvesting from December through March.

A Palestinian farmer's hands carrying a strawberry box
A Palestinian farmer carries a box of strawberries on a farm in north Gaza [File: Getty Images]

Before and after satellite images show vehicle tracks over the once-fertile regions of Beit Lahiya.

Defying Israel’s ongoing attacks, farmers like Youssef Abu Rabieh figured out ways to grow food between bombed-out buildings - makeshift gardens of repurposed containers.

BEIT LAHIA, GAZA - APRIL 26: Palestinian farmer Youssef Abu Rabieh launches his own agricultural initiative despite the ongoing Israeli attacks in Beit Lahia, Gaza on April 28, 2024. It was reported that 90 percent of agricultural lands and facilities in Gaza were destroyed due to Israeli attacks. (Photo by Mahmoud Issa/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Palestinian farmer Youssef Abu Rabieh launched his agricultural initiative despite ongoing Israeli attacks in Beit Lahiya, on April 28, 2024 [Mahmoud Issa/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Gaza City

Thriving garden patches and back-yard fruit trees once dotted Gaza City, home to about a third (750,000) of Gaza’s 2.3 million population before the war.

South of Gaza City is Zeitoun, a neighbourhood named after the Arabic word for olive. Before and after satellite images show southern Zeitoun where nearly every last bit of greenery has been wiped out.

The olive tree is deeply beloved in Palestine, symbolic of Palestinian resilience against Israeli occupation.

During one short pause in fighting from November 22 to December 1, Palestinian farmers ran to harvest their olives and extract oil, because they do not know any other way to live, and because they needed the harvest.

Olive cultivation is crucial in the Palestinian economy and is used for everything from oil to table olives to soap.

GAZA CITY, GAZA - NOVEMBER 27: Palestinian farmers work to squeeze the olive crops they harvested to obtain olive oil during the last day of the 4 day humanitarian pause in Gaza City, Gaza on November 27, 2023. (Photo by Doaa Albaz/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Palestinian farmers work to press the olive crop for oil during the one-week pause in Gaza City, November 27, 2023 [Doaa Albaz/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Deir el-Balah

Its very name meaning "House of Dates", the central governorate of Deir el-Balah is one of Gaza’s largest agricultural producers, known for its oranges, olives and - of course - dates.

The date harvest typically begins in late September and continues through the end of October.

Palestinians Date Harvest
Palestinian farm workers collect dates in Deir el-Balah, Gaza, September 30, 2021 [AP Photo/Adel Hana]

The satellite images below show the widespread destruction of farms, roads and homes in eastern Maghazi in the centre of Deir el-Balah.

Khan Younis

Khan Younis in the south used to produce the bulk of Gaza’s citrus, including oranges and grapefruits.

With its fertile soil and long hours of Mediterranean sunshine, it has the ideal climate as well as lots of space, being Gaza’s largest governorate - about 30 percent of the Strip’s 365sq km (141 sq miles).

Palestinian farmers work pick citrus fruits from trees during the citrus harvest season in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 7, 2022. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Farmers pick citrus fruits in Khan Younis on November 7, 2022 [Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

The satellite images below show how Israeli forces have decimated Khan Younis’s orchards and farmlands.

Rafah

Rafah is Gaza’s southernmost district, with a pre-war population of about 275,000 people.

Rafah is also the name of the crossing with Egypt which used to be a vital link between Gaza and the rest of the world before it was destroyed by Israel in May.

In the southeast of Rafah is the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing where goods grown or produced in Gaza were shipped out of the territory.

Before and after satellite imagery shows how Israeli forces have flattened vital fields in eastern Rafah

Gaza's agricultural sector before the war

A Palestinian farmer picks tomatoes to be exported into Israel, on a farm in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip March 11, 2015. Israel imported its first fruit and vegetables from the Gaza Strip in almost eight years on Thursday, in a partial easing of an economic blockade maintained since the Islamist group Hamas seized control of the Palestinian territory. Twenty-seven tonnes of tomatoes and five tonnes of eggplants were trucked across the border under an Israeli plan to bring in around 1,200 tonnes of produce a month. The Palestinians welcomed the move, though the scale fell short of the some 3,300 tonnes they said they had previously exported to Israel monthly. Pictures taken March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian farmer picks tomatoes to be exported into Israel, on a farm in Deir el-Balah on March 11, 2015 [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Israel has imposed a land, air and sea blockade on Gaza since 2007 but the ingenious farmers of the enclave still managed to build a vibrant, mostly subsistence, agricultural sector before Israel's latest assault.

Faced with a lack of inputs because Israel controlled imports and exports, the farmers made it work anyway.

Like Mohammed Abu Ziyada, 30, who could not be more proud of the first crop of red corn he grew using seeds from China.

Abu Ziada, who farms in Beit Lahiya, decided to try red corn because it needs less water and fewer agricultural inputs than other corn varieties.

Mohammed Abu Ziyadah holds red-colored corns with seeds he brought from abroad [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]
Abu Ziyada with his red corn [File: Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images]

In 2022, Gaza's farmers exported $44.6m worth of produce, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture [PDF], but Israeli restrictions limited sales to a few neighbouring countries.

The vast majority of this produce (79 percent) was sold to the occupied West Bank, generating about $35.4m, followed by $8.4m to Israel (19 percent), $661,975 to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the remaining $138,868 to neighbouring Jordan.

INTERACTIVE Israels control of gaza exports-1719404599

Among Gaza’s exports in 2022 by trade value, one-third of them (32 percent) were strawberries, 28 percent tomatoes and 15 percent cucumbers.

Other exports include: eggplants (9 percent), sweet peppers (6 percent), zucchini (3 percent), chillies (2.5 percent), potatoes (1 percent) and sweet potatoes (0.5 percent).

INTERACTIVE Gaza agricultural exports-1719404588

Fishermen risking their lives

GAZA CITY, GAZA - MAY 26: Palestinian fishermen try to fish with rowing boats and fishing rods on the coast of Gaza city as damaged and destroyed buildings are seen behind in Gaza on May 26, 2024.While Israel's intense attacks on the Gaza Strip continue, some of the Palestinian fishermen who have to earn their living and bring food to their homes continue to fish, risking their lifes. (Photo by Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Palestinian fishermen try to fish with rowboats and rods off the shore of Gaza City. Damaged and destroyed buildings are visible behind them on May 26, 2024 [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu via Getty Images]
Gaza’s 4,000 fishermen played a crucial role in Palestinian food security, supplying essential animal protein through the seafood with the catches they managed within the 12 nautical miles (22km) permitted by Israel.

In 2021, Gaza produced about 4,700 tonnes of fish according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

Since October 7, many fishermen have been unable to access the sea, while others risk their lives to bring food in, severely impacting Gaza's ability to feed itself.

Israeli airstrikes hit fishermen boats at Port of Gaza
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes on fishing boats at Gaza Port on October 12, 2023 [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]

The satellite images below show the extensive damage to Gaza’s main fishing port in Gaza City where almost all boats have been destroyed, along with significant damage to the road along the main pier.

Wells, barns, farms and greenhouses destroyed

Destroyed buildings stand in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen near the Gaza coast, June 25, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Skeletons of buildings stand in Gaza, amid Israel's ongoing assault on the Palestinian enclave, June 25, 2024 [Amir Cohen/Reuters]
In February, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) assessed the agricultural and livestock damage across Gaza.

They found significant damage to:

  • 626 wells
  • 307 home barns
  • 235 chicken farms
  • 203 sheep farms
  • 119 animal shelters

In addition, they estimated that 27 percent - 339 out of 1,277 hectares (3,156 acres) - of Gaza’s greenhouses were damaged by Israel’s assault.

INTERACTIVE Gaza agriculture wells barns farms greenhouse-1719404736

Longterm soil damage

17 December 2023, Palestinian Territories, Rafah: General view of fishing boats after their Palestinian owners covered them with sand to protect them from the phosphorus bombs dropped by the Israeli army. Photo: Mohammed Talatene/dpa (Photo by Mohammed Talatene/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Palestinians cover their fishing boats with sand to protect them from phosphorus bombs dropped by Israel, December 17, 2023 [Mohammed Talatene/Picture Alliance via Getty Images]
Experts say military hardware and bombs have damaged Gaza's fertile soil for many years.

“There will be years of destruction because of the material used in the explosives and phosphorus bombs used there, this will affect the land and water in the long term,” agricultural consultant Saad Dagher told Al Jazeera.

Source: Al Jazeera