Symbols of Palestine

What the keffiyeh, the olive branch, Handala and the watermelon represent in terms of Palestinian identity and resistance.

By Mohammed HaddadKonstantinos Antonopoulos and Marium Ali
Published On 20 Nov 2023

In hundreds of cities worldwide, demonstrators have rallied in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, donning the emblematic black-and-white Palestinian headdress known as the keffiyeh.

Among them, demonstrators carry large keys, a cartoon portraying a child with their back turned, and even an image of a watermelon 🍉, each representing a different way of supporting the Palestinian cause.

In this infographic series, Al Jazeera showcases eight symbols that represent Palestinian identity and resistance to Israeli occupation.

Source: Al Jazeera