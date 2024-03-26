‘They scream in hunger’ - How Israel is starving Gaza

For three days, Al Jazeera followed three families in Gaza to document how they are coping with hardly any food.

By Maram HumaidAbdelhakim Abu Riash and Alia Chughtai
Published On 26 Mar 2024

Maysoon al-Nabahin squeezes out the last bit of cartoned cheese onto a freshly baked piece of bread, knowing it will be the only thing her family of eight will eat that day.

Umm Muhammed, as she's known, fled from a school in Bureij where she, together with her husband and six children, were sheltering after Israeli forces destroyed their home in east Bureij in central Gaza.

The 45-year-old now lives in the crowd of tents around Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah further south. She’s a petite woman, her face etched with worry, looking older than her years.

In the centre of their plastic makeshift tent is a small fire where Umm Muhammed is making flatbread on a woodfire saj oven. She’s surrounded by a few neatly arranged backpacks containing the belongings her family managed to bring, as well as a pile of blankets, now cleared away to make space for their daytime living.

