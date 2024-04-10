Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel bombs central Gaza killing 14 in Nuseirat

Bodies pulled from the rubble in Nuseirat as targeted sanctions being considered to pressure Israel on aid flows.

a man carries a child in a hospital
A man brings an injured child to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Tuesday [AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 10 Apr 2024
  • An Israeli air strike has killed at least 14 Palestinians, including four children, in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, the Gaza Civil Defense says.
  • Turkey has issued an export ban on Israel while France’s foreign minister and Human Rights Watch say targeted sanctions could be considered to push Israel to increase aid flows.