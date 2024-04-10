Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel bombs central Gaza killing 14 in Nuseirat
Bodies pulled from the rubble in Nuseirat as targeted sanctions being considered to pressure Israel on aid flows.
- An Israeli air strike has killed at least 14 Palestinians, including four children, in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, the Gaza Civil Defense says.
- Turkey has issued an export ban on Israel while France’s foreign minister and Human Rights Watch say targeted sanctions could be considered to push Israel to increase aid flows.