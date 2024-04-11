Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hamas says Netanyahu hindering ceasefire chances

Comments come after three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in Gaza air attack.

The wreckage of the car that was carrying Ismail Haniyeh's three sons after it was hit by an Israeli strike. There are sone people walking past on the street. One man is looking at the vehicle.
Published On 11 Apr 2024
  • A Hamas official has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “undermining” ceasefire talks after three sons and four grandchildren of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli air attack on northern Gaza.
  • Starving Gaza residents have held muted Eid al-Fitr celebrations as Israel continues to block food deliveries and carry out deadly air raids.