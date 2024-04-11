Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hamas says Netanyahu hindering ceasefire chances
Comments come after three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in Gaza air attack.
- A Hamas official has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “undermining” ceasefire talks after three sons and four grandchildren of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli air attack on northern Gaza.
- Starving Gaza residents have held muted Eid al-Fitr celebrations as Israel continues to block food deliveries and carry out deadly air raids.