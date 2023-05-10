Two Palestinians reported killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Latest killings come a day after 15 Palestinians, including 4 children, were killed by Israeli missile attacks on Gaza.

Israeli forces have killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, a day after Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with missiles that killed 15 people in separate attacks over several hours.

The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the latest killings of Palestinians on Wednesday.

Video clips circulating on social media on Wednesday claimed to show two young Palestinians who had been shot in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, where protesters had clashed with Israeli forces. The contents of the video could not be verified.

Social media users in the town also reported a large presence of Israeli forces who were raiding homes and stopping cars on the streets.

Situation is very difficult in Qabatyah Huge Israeli forces are currently operating in the town looking after several PIJ operatives, a number of houses are surrounded and the military stormed one of them. https://t.co/WR8QlDlL4M pic.twitter.com/HdFfkBjpsm — Younis | يونس (@ytirawi) May 9, 2023

Two Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli air attack on a car in the southern Gaza Strip, according to local ambulance paramedics and the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Earlier in the day, 40 Israeli military aircraft, including drones, carried out a series of early morning missile attacks on Gaza, killing at least 13 people, including three members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement as well as their wives, several children, and other civilians.

About 20 people were also injured, some in critical condition, in the Israeli air attacks that left residential buildings ablaze in central Gaza city and reduced others to rubble.

At least 123 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces so far this year, according to Palestinian figures. Nineteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.