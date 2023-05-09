Two Palestinians killed in Israeli air attack on Gaza car: Medics

Attack was less than 24 hours after Israeli attacks on Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders killed 13, including civilians.

Two Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air attack on a car in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian ambulance paramedics.

The strike on Tuesday took place only hours after Israel carried out a series of attacks on the blockaded territory in the early hours of the day, killing at least 13 people, including three members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as well as civilians and children.

Israel said the initial attack was part of “Operation Shield and Arrow”.

Following the car attack, the Israeli military said on Twitter that “an aircraft struck a terrorist squad carrying anti-tank guided missiles in the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza”.

Al Jazeera’s Youmna El Sayed reporting from Gaza said the car war completely destroyed by the strike.

“The car was directly targeted by a drone missile. It was completely burnt. More air strikes have been taking place and artillery shelling also took place in Khan Yunis,” El Sayed said.

