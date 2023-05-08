Israeli jets hit targets in Gaza

Israeli’s forces say that attacks on Gaza targeted members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

Israeli forces said they have hit targets in the Gaza Strip in what Israel’s military said was the targeting of members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

Witnesses said an explosion hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern city of Rafah in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Palestinian media said several people were injured. There was no immediate confirmation from health authorities in Gaza.

In anticipation of Palestinian rockets being launched in response to the air attacks, Israel’s military issued instructions advising Israeli residents of communities within 40km (25 miles) of Gaza to stay close to designated bomb shelters.

