In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Photos: Destruction in Gaza Strip after Israeli bombardment

One funeral held after the attacks, which also injure five people and damage homes already affected by previous strikes.

A child inspects the site of the bombing in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip_-1683179216
One area where the Israeli bombing hit was in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
By Maram Humaid
Published On 4 May 2023

Gaza City – Palestinians woke up on Wednesday to take stock of the extensive destruction caused by a night of continuous Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrations against the death in Israeli custody of activist and hunger striker Khader Adnan had roiled the West Bank and Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Rockets had been fired towards Israel from Gaza in response to news of Adnan’s death, and more were launched in response to the Israeli bombardment, which damaged multiple areas, including al-Safina, al-Baydar and near the al-Zaytoun neighbourhood.

Early on Wednesday, a Palestinian died from wounds suffered in an Israeli air attack northwest of Gaza City, medical sources confirmed. Hashel Mubarak al-Swerki, a 58-year-old father of 11, died after he was severely injured by shrapnel.

Five other people suffered shrapnel wounds from Israeli missiles east of Beit Hanoun in the north of the besieged strip.

Mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations intervened to broker a return to calm from 4am (01:00 GMT) on Wednesday, sources from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Gaza’s governing Hamas and other Palestinian officials said.

Al-Swerki’s 17-year-old son, Adam, told Al Jazeera that his father was sleeping when their home was shaken by an Israeli bombardment that hit an empty lot nearby.

“The bombing was so intense that big rocks broke through our zinc roof and fell right on my father’s chest while he was sleeping,” the teenager said. “We immediately took him to the hospital.”

His father suffered internal bleeding and died early on Wednesday.

“My father is a very kind and simple person, and we are simple people living in very difficult conditions. I can’t believe it,” Adam said as the family prepared for the funeral.

Rula al-Aqraa, 45, from Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, said she, her husband and their five children were woken up by a bombardment near their house.

“My children woke up screaming … terrified,” she said.

The bombing damaged al-Aqraa’s house, which was already damaged by previous attacks.

“Our house is very worn out,” she said. “There has been bombardment around my house several times, and it’s been damaged more than once. Now it’s become very poor and unfit for living.”

Basil Al-Aqra_, Rola_s husband, next to a wall affected by the bombing last night, next to their house in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip-1683179224
Basil al-Aqraa, Rula's husband, and their five children now live in a home that she says is "unfit for living". [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Citizens inspecting the places bombed last night in the Gaza Strip-1683179232
People inspect the damage from an Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip from late on May 2, 2023, to early on May 3, 2023. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Family of Hashel Al Swerki, 58, who was killed in an Israeli bombing near his home last night, bids him farewell_-1683179320
The family of 58-year-old Hashel Mubarak al-Swerki mourns him after the father of 11 was killed in the Israeli bombardment. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Funeral of Hashel Al Swerki, whose death was announced early on Wednesday, after he was critically wounded in the Israeli bombing of the northwest area last night_-1683179252
The funeral for al-Swerki was held soon after his death on May 3, 2023, from injuries suffered in the Israeli bombing while he was sleeping at home. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Rola al-Aqra’, 45, from Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, says repeated damages made her house unfit for habitation, and greatly affected her children_s psyche_-1683179260
Rula al-Aqraa, 45, from Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip says repeated Israeli bombardments have greatly impacted her children's psychological health and damaged her house to the point that it is unfit for human habitation. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
The Israeli bombing on an empty land in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip last night-1683179269
"Last night was terrifying, and my 7-year-old daughter was shaking with fear," Rula al-Aqraa says. "I don't know what the sin of our children is." [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
The remains bombing near a secondary school for girls in the Al-Karamah neighborhood in the northwest of the Gaza Strip-1683179277
Charred remains left behind after the Israeli bombardment near a secondary school for girls in al-Karama in the northwestern Gaza Strip. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]