Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is the only Russian official he is willing to meet, with the sole aim of ending the war.

The Ukrainian leader also calls for “maximum” sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo as he addresses global business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos via video link.

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says that some 20 countries had announced new security assistance packages for Ukraine during a virtual meeting with allies.

Ukraine says more than 13,000 alleged Russian war crimes are being probed while a court in Kyiv court sentences a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian.

A Russian diplomat to the United Nations in Geneva resigns over the war in Ukraine, in a rare sign of criticism against the Kremlin.

Ukrainian officials say they have pushed back an attempt by Russian forces to storm Severodonetsk – a key city for Moscow to gain full control of the Donbas region.

Here are all the latest updates:

11 mins ago (22:33 GMT)

Wimbledon’s ban on Russians was ‘wrong’, says Djokovic

Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s tennis tournament following the invasion of Ukraine was wrong, world number one Novak Djokovic has said.

Wimbledon was stripped of its ranking points by the ATP and WTA Tours over its decision to exclude players from the two countries.

“I think it (Wimbledon’s ban) was a wrong decision. I don’t support that at all. But at these times it is a sensitive subject and whatever you decide will create a lot of conflict,” said Djokovic, who is Serbian.

“There was never unfortunately a strong communication coming from Wimbledon. That’s why I think it’s wrong.”

33 mins ago (22:11 GMT)

More war crime cases to be prosecuted by Ukraine: AJE correspondent

After the sentencing of a Russian soldier to life in prison for allegedly shooting a Ukrainian civilian, more war crime cases are expected to be tried in Ukraine, Al Jazeera correspondent Zein Basravi has said.

“What we are likely to see is many more such cases as this conflict continues,” Basravi said from Kyiv. “We’ve got two pilots possibly being seen in court in the coming days. That’s the next case on the horizon. And Ukrainian prosecutors are investigating more and more cases of what they’re calling alleged war crimes on a near daily basis.”

1 hour ago (21:43 GMT)

Moscow not sure it needs resumed ties with West, says Lavrov

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Moscow will consider offers of re-establishing ties with the West and think whether that is needed, but will focus on developing ties with China.

“If they (the West) want to offer something in terms of resuming relations, then we will seriously consider whether we will need it or not,” Lavrov said in a speech, according to a transcript on the foreign ministry’s website.

“Now that the West has taken a ‘dictator’s position’, our economic ties with China will grow even faster,” he added.

1 hour ago (21:22 GMT)

Three civilians dead in Donetsk region: Governor

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko has said three civilians in the region have died in Russian attacks. He did not give further details.

Earlier, Kyrylenko told The Associated Press in Kramatorsk that heavy fighting was continuing near the region of Luhansk and that the frontline was under continuous bombardment.

Kyrylenko said the “situation is difficult. The frontline is under shelling at all times.”

2 hours ago (20:44 GMT)

‘Never have I been so ashamed of my country’: Russian diplomat resigns

A veteran Russian diplomat to the United Nations office in Geneva has handed in his resignation and sent a statement to foreign colleagues criticising the “aggressive war unleashed” by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

Boris Bondarev, who worked as a counsellor at Russia’s permanent mission to the UN in Geneva, told the Reuters news agency: “I went to the mission like any other Monday morning and I forwarded my resignation letter and I walked out.”

Read the full story here.

2 hours ago (20:29 GMT)

Nearly 90 killed in Desna attack

Speaking to global leaders who were gathered for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also revealed Ukraine’s worst military losses from a single attack of the war, saying 87 people had been killed last week when Russian forces struck a barracks housing troops at a training base in the north.

Previously, Kyiv had said eight people died in the May 17 strike on the barracks in the town of Desna.

2 hours ago (20:22 GMT)

EU embargo on Russian oil ‘within days’: German minister

The European Union will likely agree on an embargo on Russian oil imports “within days”, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has told broadcaster ZDF.

Habeck warned, however, that an embargo would not automatically weaken the Kremlin as rising prices were enabling it to rake in more income while selling lower volumes of oil.

Therefore, one consideration was to no longer pay “any price” for oil, but to agree on upper limits, he said. For that to work, however, many countries would have to get on board.

2 hours ago (20:16 GMT)

Some 20 countries commit new security aid for Ukraine: Pentagon chief

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that some 20 countries had announced new security assistance packages for Ukraine during a virtual meeting with allies on Monday that was aimed at coordinating arms for Kyiv.

The countries that announced new packages included Italy, Denmark, Greece, Norway and Poland, Austin told reporters following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Denmark would provide a harpoon launcher and missiles to defend Ukraine’s coast, Austin said.

“Everyone here understands the stakes of this war,” Austin said.

3 hours ago (20:11 GMT)

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy would meet Putin an end to war

Addressing by video link an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Ukrainian president has said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was the only Russian official he was willing to meet with the sole scope of ending the war.

But Zelenskyy said that arranging any sort of talks with Russia was becoming more difficult in the light of what he said was evidence of Russian actions against civilians under occupation.

He also told the global business community that the world must increase sanctions against Russia to deter other countries from using “brute force” to achieve their aims.

