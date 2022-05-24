Has Russia achieved its war objectives in Ukraine?

It’s three months since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the ‘special military operation’ to invade Ukraine.

Three months into Russia’s so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine, the invasion appears to be turning into a drawn-out war.

Thousands have been killed, millions are homeless and many communities are in ruins.

Leaders from both sides say they’re far from any talk of a ceasefire.

Ukraine’s president wants even tougher Western sanctions to send a message to the Kremlin that ‘brute force’ will not prevail.

But Russia says its economy is weathering the storm from the sanctions.

Is the continued conflict complicating efforts to find a diplomatic solution?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Dmytro Shulga – European programme director, International Renaissance Foundation

Domitilla Sagramoso – Senior lecturer in security and development, Department of War Studies, King’s College London

Dmitry Babich – Political analyst, InoSMI Internet project in Moscow