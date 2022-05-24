Video Duration 25 minutes 40 seconds
Has Russia achieved its war objectives in Ukraine?

It’s three months since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the ‘special military operation’ to invade Ukraine.

Three months into Russia’s so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine, the invasion appears to be turning into a drawn-out war.

Thousands have been killed, millions are homeless and many communities are in ruins.

Leaders from both sides say they’re far from any talk of a ceasefire.

Ukraine’s president wants even tougher Western sanctions to send a message to the Kremlin that ‘brute force’ will not prevail.

But Russia says its economy is weathering the storm from the sanctions.

Is the continued conflict complicating efforts to find a diplomatic solution?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Dmytro Shulga – European programme director, International Renaissance Foundation

Domitilla Sagramoso – Senior lecturer in security and development, Department of War Studies, King’s College London

Dmitry Babich – Political analyst, InoSMI Internet project in Moscow

