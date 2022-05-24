Governor of Ukraine’s eastern region accuses Russia of trying to destroy key city Severodonetsk as shelling increases.

Ukraine says at least 14 civilians were killed and 15 others injured in Russian attacks in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

The governor of Luhansk says the situation there is getting “worse with every hour” amid increased Russian shelling.

The US says joint Russia-China military exercises demonstrate Beijing is still committed to its partnership with Moscow despite the invasion of Ukraine.

Washington will end an exemption allowing Moscow to pay its foreign debts with dollars held in Russia.

Here are all the latest updates:

10 mins ago (21:26 GMT)

Zelenskyy says Russian FM’s comments are ‘pathetic’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted comments made earlier by Russia’s defence Minister Sergei Shoigu who said that Russia was deliberately slowing its offensive in Ukraine to allow civilians to evacuate.

“And they are trying to cover this up with lies about how they are supposedly not fighting at full strength? How pathetic – and the time will come when they will recognise this themselves,” Zelenskyy said in a late-night address.

Zelenskyy said Shoigu’s comments were “absolutely unreal”, given that Kyiv estimates Russia has lost nearly 30,000 soldiers and thousands of tanks and other armoured vehicles.

23 mins ago (21:13 GMT)

Ukrainian refugee camp in Mexico’s capital to close

Organisers of a camp for Ukrainian refugees who had traveled to Mexico have said they will soon close it and discouraged Ukrainians still in Europe from traveling to Mexico as they try to enter the United States.

“We are asking people from Europe, Ukrainians, to go through the programme from Europe, do not come to Mexico because it is much more expensive for them, it is a lot of traveling,” Anastasiya Polo, spokeswoman for United with Ukraine said. The camp will close by June 1, but Ukrainians remaining in Mexico will continue receiving support.

Some 1,000 Ukrainians passed through the camp during the month that it was open on the east side of Mexico City. Now, only about 120 remain and 98 percent of those already have sponsors lined up in the United States and expect to soon travel there, the organisation said.

57 mins ago (20:39 GMT)

Situation in Luhansk getting ‘worse with every hour’, governor says

The governor of Luhansk says the situation is getting “worse with every hour”, as Russian attacks on the eastern Ukrainian region continue.

“The situation is very difficult and unfortunately it is only getting worse. It is getting worse with every day and even with every hour,” Governor Serhiy Haidai said in a video posted on Telegram.

“Shelling is increasing more and more. The Russian army has decided to completely destroy [key city] Severodonetsk.”

1 hour ago (20:28 GMT)

US criticises Russia-China military exercise

The US has criticised a joint military exercise between Russia and China, saying that it demonstrated that Beijing is still committed to its partnership with Moscow despite the invasion of Ukraine.

“This exercise was likely planned well in advance by both countries,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

“And Beijing’s decision to cooperate with Moscow in this way amid Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine and the Kremlin’s dangerous nuclear rhetoric demonstrates the ‘no limits partnerships’ that they talked about in their joint communique is quite alive and well.”

Early in February, before the Ukraine war, Russia and China released a lengthy joint statement that reaffirmed their alliance and expressed opposition to NATO expansion.

1 hour ago (20:20 GMT)

Ukraine post-war reconstruction, recovery to be key topics at int’l forum: Minister

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says the country’s “post-war reconstruction and recovery” will be key topics at an upcoming international forum in Switzerland.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference will take place in the town of Lugano on July 4 and 5, the Swiss government said earlier in a separate statement. Forty states and 18 international organisations have been invited.

“Switzerland is our trusted partner,” Kuleba tweeted alongside photos with Swiss Confederation President Ignazio Cassis at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “We focused on Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction and recovery, which will be the key topics of this year’s conference in Lugano.”

At the onset of my visit to Davos I was warmly welcomed by the President of the Swiss Confederation @ignaziocassis. Switzerland is our trusted partner. We focused on Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction and recovery, which will be the key topics of this year’s conference in Lugano. pic.twitter.com/qGVMoQrARm — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 24, 2022

1 hour ago (20:14 GMT)

Ukraine says 14 civilians killed in Russian attacks in Luhansk, Donetsk

Ukraine’s military has said Russian troops killed at least 14 civilians and injured 15 more on Tuesday during attacks in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

In a Facebook post, the military said Russian troops had used aircraft, multiple rocket launchers, artillery, tanks, mortars and missiles in their assault on the two regions.

2 hours ago (20:05 GMT)

Former German leader rejects Gazprom board nomination

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has said he rejected his nomination to the supervisory board of Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom.

“I gave up my nomination to Gazprom’s Supervisory Board a long time ago. I have reported this to the company as well,” Schroeder wrote on his LinkedIn account.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to huge public pressure in Germany for Schroeder to turn his back on President Vladimir Putin and to sever his ties with Russia’s biggest energy companies.

2 hours ago (19:55 GMT)

US will not extend key Russian debt payment waiver

The United States will not extend a key waiver that allows Russia to pay US bondholders, which could push Moscow closer to the brink of default as Washington ramps up pressure on the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

The US Treasury Department said on its website it would not extend a licence, set to expire at 12:01am local time in Washington (04:01 GMT) on Wednesday, allowing Russia to make payments on its sovereign debt to US persons.

The waiver had allowed Moscow to keep paying interest and principal and avert default on its government debt.

Read more here.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the war in Ukraine.

Read all the updates from Tuesday, May 24 here.