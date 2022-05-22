Kyiv rules out ceasefire or territorial concessions as Moscow hits military targets in Ukraine’s east and south.

Ukraine rules out a ceasefire or any territorial concessions to Moscow as Russia stepped up its attack in the country’s east and south.

Kyiv extends the period of martial law and general mobilisation in the country for an additional 90 days, until August 23.

Russian gas producer Gazprom says it has continued to supply gas to Europe through Ukraine.

African Union chief announces visits to Moscow, Kyiv

Polish leader visits Kyiv, lends support to Ukraine

Russia’s lead negotiator in peace talks with Ukraine says that Moscow was willing to resume negotiations, but that the ball was in Kyiv’s court.

Here are the updates on Monday, May 23:

Polish leader first to address wartime Kyiv parliament

Poland’s president has travelled to Kyiv to become the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Ukrainian legislators stood on Sunday to applaud Polish President Andrzej Duda, who thanked them for the honour of speaking in a place where, he said, “the heart of a free, independent and democratic Ukraine beats”, according to remarks carried by the Polish state-run news agency PAP.

“The free world has the face of Ukraine,” Duda told the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s legislature.

26 mins ago (21:44 GMT)

UK’s Johnson discussed Russia’s blockade of Odesa with Zelenskyy

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s shipping port Odesa, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Johnson resolved to redouble efforts to provide vital food and humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine and ensure the country was able to export to the rest of the world, the spokesperson added.

1 hour ago (21:10 GMT)

Ukraine parliament bans Russian war symbols

Ukraine’s parliament has banned the symbols “Z” and “V”, used by Russia’s military to promote its war in the country but agreed to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an opposition member, announced the decision on the Telegram messaging app, saying 313 deputies had voted in favour in the 423-member Verkhovna Rada assembly.

Zelenskiy had vetoed an earlier version of the bill and called for the two symbols to be allowed in displays in museums, libraries, scientific works, re-enactments, textbooks and similar instances.

Neither of the two letters exists in the Russian alphabet. They have been widely used, particularly on Russian military vehicles and equipment, to promote the aims of the conflict.

1 hour ago (21:01 GMT)

Ukraine rejects concessions as Russians attack in east and south

Ukraine rules out a ceasefire or any territorial concessions to Moscow as Russia stepped up its attack in the eastern and southern parts of the country, pounding the Donbas and Mykolaiv regions with air strikes and artillery fire.

Kyiv’s stance has become increasingly uncompromising in recent weeks as Russia experienced military setbacks while Ukrainian officials grew worried they might be pressured to sacrifice land for a peace deal.

“The war must end with the complete restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff said in a Twitter post.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the war in Ukraine.

