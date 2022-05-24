As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 90th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Tuesday, May 24.

Fighting

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia is waging “total war” and wants to “take away everything we have. Including the right to life for Ukrainians.”

Ukrainian forces have “liberated” 24 settlements in the Kharkiv region, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces said.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready for an exchange of prisoners with Russia, and called on his allies to put “maximum” pressure on Moscow at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Schools and universities in Kherson, south of Ukraine, will operate in Russian as it will become the state language, alongside Ukrainian, according to the Russian state-owned RIA news agency.

Russia-backed Kherson authorities shared its plan to install a Russian military base for “peace and security in our region”, RIA reported.

Russian nationalist figures are calling for further mobilisation in Ukraine due to criticism of Moscow’s failing “special military operation”, the Institute for the Study of War said.

Zelenskyy said 87 military Ukrainian soldiers died in a Russian attack on a barracks last week in the town of Desna, northern Ukraine – the worst military losses in a single attack so far during the invasion.

Zelenskyy said that many casualties would have been prevented if “we had received all the weapons we are asking for”.

Three civilians died in Russian attacks, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said, providing no further details.

Kyiv sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison for killing an unarmed Ukrainian civilian in the first war crimes trial held since Russia’s invasion.

Diplomacy

Some 20 countries announced new security assistance packages for Ukraine, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said.

Veteran Russian diplomat to the United Nations office in Geneva Boris Bondarev has resigned, criticising the “aggressive war unleashed” by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, and said that “never have I been so ashamed of my country”.

US President Joe Biden said that the crisis in Ukraine is a “global issue”, underscoring the importance of maintaining international order, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“Part of Putin’s war is an attempt to erase Ukrainian identity,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his visit to the Ukrainian Institute for America.

US troops could return to Ukraine to help protect the reopened embassy in Kyiv, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said.

The US and the UK accused Russia of spreading misinformation and conducting cyberattacks to “manipulate public opinion about their war”, UK Deputy ambassador to the UN James Roscoe said.

Economy