Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Western weapons sent to Ukraine ‘will be a legitimate target’ for Russia’s military.

Russia has fired rockets near two towns in Ukraine’s central Vinnytsia region, killing five people and wounding 18, the regional prosecutor’s office says.

Russia’s defence ministry says its high-precision missiles destroyed six facilities powering railways used to deliver foreign weapons to Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region.

The United States will reopen its embassy in Ukraine soon, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said after he visited Kyiv, promising more military aid.

The US is considering imposing additional sanctions against Moscow, the White House says.

2 mins ago (22:02 GMT)

Zelenskyy says Russia will not win the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia would not be able to win the war against his country and called on residents to do everything to make the presence of Russian troops in Ukraine “unbearable”.

Zelenskyy said Russia will lose the war but in order to make Russia seek peace Ukrainians must think of how to make “the presence of occupiers at our land even more unbearable”.

“Ukraine is ready for peace… But in order to make Russia seek peace, every Ukrainian men and women must fight, must defend the freedom. Because every day of the fight will add years and years to the peaceful life after this war, after our victory,” Zelenskyy said.

12 mins ago (21:52 GMT)

Russia seeks to reduce existing “serious” risks of nuclear war: Lavrov

Russia stands for ruling out the threat of nuclear conflicts despite high risks at the moment and wants to reduce all chances of “artificially” elevating those risks, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said in a television interview.

“This is our key position on which we base everything. The risks now are considerable,” Lavrov told Russia’s state television, based on a transcript provided on the ministry’s website.

“I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real, And we must not underestimate it.”

25 mins ago (21:39 GMT)

UK to send ambulances, medical aid to Ukraine

Britain is providing Ukraine with new ambulances, fire engines, medical supplies and funding for health experts to help its emergency services deal with the aftermath of Russian attacks, the government has said.

“We have all been appalled by the abhorrent images of hospitals deliberately targeted by Russia since the invasion began over two months ago,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“The new ambulances, fire engines and funding for health experts announced today will better equip the Ukrainian people to deliver vital health care and save lives.”

36 mins ago (21:28 GMT)

War has disrupted Ukrainian agricultural production: UK

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has significantly disrupted Ukrainian agricultural production, the UK’s Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin on Monday.

“Ukrainian grain harvest for 2022 is likely to be around 20% lower than 2021 due to reduced sowing areas following invasion,” it said.

The reduced grain supply from Ukraine will generate inflationary pressures, elevating the global price of grain, British military intelligence said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 25 April 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/GTz05lanun 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/cTCajm8Y7p — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 25, 2022

49 mins ago (21:16 GMT)

US leader sees fast action on upcoming Ukraine military aid request

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he expected “swift, bipartisan” passage of another bill to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia once Biden submits a new funding request.

“We must continue helping the people of Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression,” he said, without providing any details on the possible amount of assistance that will be approved.

“I expect swift bipartisan cooperation to get it done,” he added.

2 hours ago (20:22 GMT)

Russia’s Lavrov warns of ‘real’ danger of World War III

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that peace talks with Ukraine would continue, while warning there was a “real” danger of a World War III.

“The danger is serious, it is real, you can’t underestimate it,” Lavrov told the Interfax news agency.

He also criticised Kyiv’s approach to the talks, adding: “Goodwill has its limits. But if it isn’t reciprocal, that doesn’t help the negotiation process.”

2 hours ago (20:13 GMT)

Russia says two injured in shelling of village bordering Ukraine

Two people were injured in shelling of a village in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has said in a post on social media.

Officials in southern Russian regions have in the past few weeks reported cases of what they said was cross-border shelling that damaged residential buildings, although reports of civilians sustaining injuries have been rare.

Gladkov said some homes were damaged in the latest shelling, without providing further details. He said earlier that four homes and a car had been damaged in the shelling of another village.

2 hours ago (20:06 GMT)

More sanctions against Russia likely: White House

The US is likely to impose more economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said, warning that “no one is safe from our sanctions”.

Psaki would not comment specifically on a Wall Street Journal article that the reported mother of three of Vladimir Putin’s children had so far not been sanctioned to avoid riling the Russian president.

2 hours ago (19:57 GMT)

Supplemental US aid for Ukraine likely to be in longer-term package

New aid for Ukraine requested by US President Joe Biden is likely to be part of a longer-term package that will require approval from Congress, the White House has said.

Biden said last week that he would seek approval from Congress soon for more assistance for Ukraine after announcing $800m in additional military assistance last week.

