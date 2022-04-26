Bulgaria and Poland say Russian energy giant Gazprom informed them it will cut off supplies as of Wednesday.

Ukraine says Russia “beginning the gas blackmail of Europe” after Moscow warned Poland and Bulgaria that it will cut off gas supplies.

After weeks of pressure, Germany says it will provide its first delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine to help it fend off Russian attacks.

The United Nations says Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed “in principle” to allow the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

The Biden administration says it is seeking Russia’s “strategic defeat” in Ukraine and for the country to be isolated internationally.

Here are all the latest updates:

11 mins ago (21:04 GMT)

Ukraine slams Russian threat as ‘gas blackmail’

Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said Russia was “beginning the gas blackmail of Europe” by threatening to cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.

“Russia is trying to shatter the unity of our allies. Russia is also proving that energy resources are a weapon,” Yermak said.

“That is why the [European Union] needs to be united and impose an embargo on energy resources, depriving the Russians of their energy weapons.”

32 mins ago (20:43 GMT)

Russian gas supplies being cut to Poland, Bulgaria: Gazprom

Russian energy giant Gazprom has told Poland and Bulgaria it will halt gas supplies to the two countries starting on Wednesday.

Poland and Bulgaria would be the first countries to have their gas cut off by Europe’s main supplier since Moscow started its all-out invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Putin has demanded that countries he terms “unfriendly” agree to a scheme under which they would open accounts at Gazprombank and make payments for Russian gas imports in euros or dollars that would be converted into roubles.

47 mins ago (20:28 GMT)

US offers $10m for information on cyber attackers

The US State Department is offering a $10m reward for information leading to the “identification or location of any person” engaged in cyber attacks against critical US infrastructure.

In a statement, the department said the US is specifically seeking information on six officers from the Russian military intelligence service (GRU) “for their role in a criminal conspiracy involving malicious cyber activities affecting US critical infrastructure”.

The US Justice Department had charged the same officers in 2020 in connection to a 2017 malware attack that targeted international and US businesses.

The reward offer comes as the US government is urging private sector companies to tighten their cyber defences against possible Russian attacks.

1 hour ago (20:15 GMT)

Canada to alter it sanctions law

The Canadian government will change its sanctions law to allow for seized and sanctioned foreign assets to be redistributed as compensation to victims or to help in rebuilding a foreign state from war, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has said.

“Today, we are seeking the capacity to not only seize but to allow for the forfeiture of the assets of sanctioned individuals and entities and to allow us to compensate victims with the proceeds,” Joly said in a statement.

“These changes would make Canada’s sanctions regime the first in the G7 to allow these actions.”

1 hour ago (20:05 GMT)

IAEA says it has agreed with Ukraine to help repair damage to Chernobyl

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said he agreed with Ukraine to help repair the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant after it was occupied by Russian troops.

“It is visible that there is damage and we are assessing that,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told a news conference in Kyiv after visiting the station.

1 hour ago (19:50 GMT)

US says it is seeking ‘strategic defeat’ for Russia

The US State Department spokesperson has said Washington is seeking a “strategic defeat” for Moscow in Ukraine that would leave Russia economically weaker and more isolated internationally.

“When we talk about strategic defeat, we’re talking about Moscow’s positioning in the international system,” Ned Price told reporters.

“The Moscow that prepared to invade and that on February 24 went forward with its invasion, will not be the same Russian Federation in terms of its positioning on the world stage.”

Welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the war in Ukraine.

Read all the updates from Tuesday, April 26 here.