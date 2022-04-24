US Secretary of State Blinken and defence chief Austin meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, says Ukrainian presidential adviser.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and defence chief Lloyd Austin meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, says Ukrainian presidential adviser.

Ukraine will try to establish humanitarian routes out of the besieged port city Mariupol on Monday, says Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Here are the latest updates:

32 mins ago (20:59 GMT)

Zelenskyy meets senior US delegation: Ukraine official

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the US secretaries of state and defence were meeting with the Ukrainian leader, in the highest-level visit to Kyiv by a US delegation since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Oleksiy Arestovych said in an interview on Ukrainian TV that the talks with Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin were taking place late on Sunday. There was no immediate comment from the US.

The meeting comes as Ukraine presses the West for more powerful weapons in its fight against the Russian invasion.

These were the updates on April 24.