Harris visits US-Mexico border amid criticism on immigration

The Biden administration is facing mounting scrutiny over its handling of a surge in migration at the border.

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Texas on Friday to meet migrants and visit a border patrol facility on the US-Mexico border in an effort to counter claims from Republicans that she has been too slow to visit the region as part of her role in addressing the root causes of immigration.

The trip, Harris’s first to the border since becoming vice president five months ago, was announced on Wednesday and is happening days before a visit to the border by former President Donald Trump.

“I said back in March I was going to come to the border, so this is not a new plan,” Harris told reporters shortly after landing. “Coming to the border … is about looking at the effects of what we have seen happening in Central America.”

Her schedule includes a tour of a Customs and Border Protection processing centre and talks with advocates from faith-based organisations as well as shelter and legal service providers. She also planned to deliver remarks.

White House officials, who for months have said Harris’s efforts to stem immigration from Central America are focused on diplomacy and are distinct from the security issues at the border, struck a different tone before the trip.

US Border Patrol acting deputy chief agent of the El Paso sector, Walter ‘Neil’ Slosar, talks to Vice President Kamala Harris as she visits the El Paso central processing centre [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters] “The vice president’s trip to Guatemala and Mexico earlier this year was about the root causes, and this border visit is about the effects,” Harris’s spokeswoman Symone Sanders told reporters on Thursday. “Both trips will inform the administration’s root causes strategy.”

Republicans have criticised President Joe Biden for rolling back restrictive Trump-era immigration policies even as migrant detentions at the US-Mexico border have reached 20-year highs in recent months.

Immigration remains a hot-button issue for both parties. Democrats and rights groups have pressed Biden to further scale back enforcement and ensure humane treatment of migrant children and families arriving at the border.

Theresa Cardinal Brown, managing director of immigration and cross-border policy for the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington-based think-tank, said many Republicans have embraced Trump’s hardline immigration policies as they gear up for US congressional elections in 2022.

As such, they are unlikely to stop their criticism of Biden’s policies, even if Harris visits the border.

“They believe that is something that can win them seats in 2022, so of course they’re going to play it up,” she said. “They’re going to try to make it an issue.”

Biden’s first few months in office have seen record numbers of migrants attempting to cross the border. US Customs and Border Protection recorded more than 180,000 encounters on the Mexican border in May, the highest in a month since March 2000.

Republicans have seized on those figures to attack Biden and Harris as weak on border security.

Vice President Kamala Harris was accompanied in El Paso by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters] Administration officials, including Harris, have sought to push back against that perception, with Harris repeatedly sending the message to migrants during her recent visit to Guatemala: “Do not come.”

But those comments drew fire from some progressives, most notably Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who called the message “disappointing”.

Harris’s advisers have been careful to emphasise that her main focus related to immigration is addressing the root causes of migration. She has been seeking economic and humanitarian solutions to improve conditions for residents of Central and North American countries who flee to the US. Her aides framed her trip to the border as part of an effort to better understand how to solve the problem.

“What happens at the border matters, and is directly connected to what is happening in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras,” Sanders said. “It is directly connected to the work of addressing the root causes of migration.”

Harris was accompanied in El Paso by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Dick Durbin and Democratic Representative from Texas Veronica Escobar.