Live
News|Migration

Harris message to migrants: ‘Do not come, do not come’

US Vice President Kamala Harris is on a three-day trip to Central America, aiming to stem the flow of migrants to the US.

US Vice President Kamala Harris attending a bilateral meeting with Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei in Guatemala City, Guatemala [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
US Vice President Kamala Harris attending a bilateral meeting with Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei in Guatemala City, Guatemala [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
7 Jun 2021

United States Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off a three-day diplomatic trip to the Northern Triangle on Monday focused on stemming migration to the US.

During a joint news conference with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei held, Harris said that it is important to discourage people from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras – the three countries where the majority of migrants hail from – from making a journey to the US border.

“The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our borders,” Harris said. “If you come to our border you will be turned back.”

“Do not come, do not come,” she said.

The administration of US President Joe Biden, which took office in January, is under pressure to stem a surge in migrant arrivals from Central America fleeing poverty and corruption.

Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei speaking during a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
Harris also announced new steps to combat human trafficking, smuggling and corruption in Guatemala.

“The President and I agreed to continue our work to manage migration at Guatemala’s northern and southern borders,” she said.

“We also discussed illicit drugs that are being smuggled and humans who are being trafficked across these borders undermining the security of both Guatemala and the people of the United States.”

She said the US would help create a smuggling and human trafficking task force as well as an anti-corruption task force, charged with supporting and training local prosecutors to create an independent judiciary that would root our corruption networks in the country.

Non-governmental organisations placed Guatemala’s widespread corruption at the top of their list of concerns before Harris’s visit. Last month, two lawyers who are outspoken critics of Giammattei’s administration were arrested on what they say were trumped-up charges aimed at silencing them.

When asked by a journalist on Monday whether Giammattei would be a reliable partner for the US to combat corruption, the president denied charges that his government is involved.

“How many cases of corruption have I been accused of? I can give you the answer: Zero,” Giammattei said.

William Lawrence, professor of international relations at the American University in Washington, DC said the US is hoping to find ways to stem migration in the short term as well as address the structural issues that have led to people seeking to migrate to the US.

“You have to simultaneously both deal with the border issues – where there have been some improvements despite the surge – and the systemic issues that send so many migrants heading for the border,” Lawrence told Al Jazeera television.

In an effort to tackle the “root causes” of migration, the Biden administration has pledged a $4bn plan to boost development in the region and $310m in humanitarian aid.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo, reporting from Tecun Uman on Guatemala’s border with Mexico, said the US aid and funding to programmes in the region and Guatemala in particular, are not new. And making meaningful advances on corruption is going to be the nation’s responsibility.

Military police officers keep watch on the perimeter of the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura where US Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, in Guatemala City [Sandra Sebastian/Reuters]
“Ultimately it is up to the government of Guatemala that foreign aid isn’t lost to corruption,” Rapalo said, adding that without making structural changes “no amount of foreign aid will prevent people from fleeing north”.

Harris is scheduled to meet civil society leaders and entrepreneurs in Guatemala and then fly to Mexico where she will meet President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday.

Harris also announced that the US would supply half a million COVID-19 doses to Guatemala.

Shortly before meeting Giammattei Harris said her trip to the country demonstrated the Biden’s administration focus on re-establishing ties with allies around the world and was “a reflection of the priority President Biden placed on this region”.

“It is in our collective interest that we work together,” Harris said.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Why UK’s network of ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens is in trouble

Some of these 14 British Overseas Territories - including Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Gibraltar and Turks and Caicos Islands - started to live off a blend of beach tourism and exotic finance that activists say left both locals and distant taxpayers short-changed [File: Todd Vansickle/Reuters]

IAEA urges Iran to provide information on uranium traces at sites

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi also said it was becoming &#39;increasingly difficult&#39; to extend a temporary inspections arrangement with Iran [File: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]

Statue of Canada residential schools architect toppled in Toronto

A statue to Egerton Ryerson, an architect of Canada&#39;s residential schools system, was pulled down at the university that bears his name in Toronto, Ontario, Canada [Chris Helgren/Reuters]

US approves controversial new Alzheimer’s drug

Patients stricken with Alzheimer&#39;s disease participating in a study on the drug Aducanumab showed some slowing of mental decline [Charles Krupa/AP Photo]
Most Read

China’s ties with Israel are tested by Gaza, but not sorely

Turning a blind eye to geopolitical differences has paid off for Israel and China, with the value of trade between the two countries growing from roughly $1bn at the turn of the century to a little over $11.2bn in 2019 [File: Greg Baker/AP]

What’s behind Ireland’s support for Palestine?

In 1999, then-Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern made a two-day visit to Gaza where he held talks with PA President Arafat and visited the Jabaliya refugee camp. He departed for Dublin from the Gaza airport, becoming the first foreign leader to leave the Palestinian territory direct for his home country [File: Mohammad Saber/AFP]

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Controversial Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies aged 57

TB Joshua was noted for making predictions and for his claims to cure various ailments and to make people prosper through miracles [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]