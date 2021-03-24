Live
News|Migration

Biden names Harris to lead effort to stem migration at border

The Biden administration is struggling to respond to a growing number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border.

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday that the situation at the US-Mexico border is 'challenging' but said the Biden administration will look to address the root causes of migration [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
24 Mar 2021

US President Joe Biden has named Vice President Kamala Harris to lead his administration’s efforts, along with Mexico and Central America’s Northern Triangle countries, to try to stem the flow of immigration to the United States.

Biden announced the move at a White House meeting with his immigration team on Wednesday.

“I can think of nobody who is better qualified to do this,” Biden said.

“When she speaks, she speaks for me. She doesn’t have to check with me,” he said.

President Joe Biden has faced mounting questions over his administration’s handling of a large number of migrants and asylum seekers arriving at the US’s southern border [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
The Biden administration has faced mounting criticism over the arrival of large numbers of migrants and asylum seekers at the US border with Mexico in recent weeks.

In particular, increasing numbers of unaccompanied children, many of whom have been stuck in jail-like border stations for days while they await placement in overwhelmed government-run shelters, have drawn concern from immigration advocates.

Biden has also faced stiff criticism from Republicans, who have blamed the US president for the increase in arrivals.

“It is a crisis that was created by the Biden administration, by their own policies,” Senator Ted Cruz told reporters at the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Cruz said he would be part of a group of 18 Senate Republicans visiting a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility on Friday in Texas, where migrant children are being held in overflow detention cells.

Cruz and other Republican senators say that by dismantling former President Donald Trump’s tough border policies, the Biden administration has given new incentives to thousands of migrants trying to get into the US.

Biden administration officials, however, have blamed Trump for dismantling the US immigration system. The former president pursued hardline, anti-immigration policies that were widely criticised by migration advocates and rights groups.

Also on Wednesday, Biden said the US would invest $700m into a development plan for the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador as part of an effort to tackle the root causes of migration.

“The reason why so many people were leaving, we learned was not only gang violence and trafficking and cartel, but natural disasters, hurricanes, floods, earthquakes,” he said.

Biden said the US is going to need help from Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries, and that Harris “agreed to lead our diplomatic efforts and work with those countries”.

For her part, Harris said, “There is no question that this is a challenging situation.”

“While we are clear that people should not come to the border now, we also understand that we will enforce the law,” she said. “Because we can chew gum and walk at the same time, let’s address the root causes that cause people to make the trek.”

Source: Al Jazeera and News agencies

