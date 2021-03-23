Live
News|Migration

Mexico’s president says development will help address migration

The US is struggling to house and process an increasing number of migrants arriving at its southern border with Mexico.

Hennessy, 4, from Honduras, awakes at sunrise next to others who took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La Joya, Texas, US, March 19, 2021 [File: Adrees Latif/Reuters]
Hennessy, 4, from Honduras, awakes at sunrise next to others who took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La Joya, Texas, US, March 19, 2021 [File: Adrees Latif/Reuters]
23 Mar 2021

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday urged Washington to help spur development in Central America to tackle the root causes of illegal immigration before a meeting with US officials over how to contain a jump in arrivals at the border.

Lopez Obrador said during a news conference that the best way to reduce migratory pressures was to improve living standards in countries that traditionally send most people to the United States.

“People don’t go to the United States for fun, they go out of necessity,” Lopez Obrador said. “There needs to be support for the development of Central America and the south of Mexico. Particularly Central America.”

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the best way to reduce migratory pressures was to improve living standards in Central America and southern Mexico [File: Henry Romero/Reuters]
For years, the bulk of people seeking to cross irregularly into the US has come from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and the poorer regions of southern Mexico.

The US government on Monday said it was sending envoys, including White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson, to Mexico and Guatemala to seek their help managing the increase in arrivals at the US border. Initial talks are being held in Mexico on Tuesday.

Jacobson was due to meet Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard on Monday afternoon.

US officials are struggling to house and process an increasing number of unaccompanied children, many of whom have been stuck in jail-like border stations for days while they await placement in overwhelmed government-run shelters.

The White House on Monday underlined that the US would work together with Mexico and Central American governments to mitigate the causes of migration, and to emphasise to their populations that now is not the time to go north.

Jacobson is being joined by Juan Gonzalez, the National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere, and Honduras-born diplomat Ricardo Zuniga, named this week as a special envoy focusing on Central America.

US President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador from the White House, on March 1, 2021 [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Zuniga is the first US special envoy for the region since the Cold War-era conflicts of the 1980s.

US President Joe Biden has promised to adopt a more humanitarian policy towards migrants than his predecessor Donald Trump, as well as to open up a pathway to citizenship for many living in the country.

Mexico says the change in policy has encouraged people to think that it is now easier to enter the US.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Brazil: New health minister sworn in amid ‘dangerous’ virus surge

Relatives of Vani Macedo, 65, who died from COVID-19, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 23 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Sudan’s cabinet backs UAE mediation in disputes with Ethiopia

A boy stands next to a donkey loaded with jerry cans by the Atbarah River near the village of Dukouli within the Quraysha locality, located in the Fashaqa al-Sughra agricultural region of Sudan's eastern Gadarif state [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]

Niger observes three days of national mourning after carnage

Mohamed Bazoum, Niger’s new president, has pledged to fight insecurity and ordered army reinforcements to the southwestern region [File: Souleymane Ag Anara/AFP]

Fed to create committee to respond to climate change risks

US Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said in a Tuesday speech that the new Financial Stability Climate Committee will be 'charged with developing and implementing a programme to assess and address climate-related risks to financial stability' [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Exit polls indicate no clear winner in Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Jerusalem on Tuesday [Ronen Zvulun via AP]

‘Highly volatile’: Powell’s not-so-cryptic warning on Bitcoin

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said the Fed is researching the potential for a central bank digital currency, though he added that the Fed is not yet near a decision about implementing one [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Top Saudi official issued death threat against UN investigator

Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur, says the threats were made at a high-level meeting in Geneva [File: Francois Lenoir/Reuters]

‘I don’t feel safe’: Asians in the UK reflect on a year of hatred

Peng Wang was attacked last month as he was jogging near his house [Courtesy: Peng Wang]