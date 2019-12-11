Afghan suicide bomber hits medical facility near US airbase

A powerful suicide bombing on Wednesday targeted an under-construction medical facility near Bagram airbase north of the capital Kabul, the US military said.

There were no US or coalition casualties, but a medical base being built for locals was badly damaged, Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

America's main air base remains secure, the statement said.

Earlier reports suggested a US military convoy might have been the target.

Dr Sangin, a physician, said that the hospital near the perimeter of the base was on fire. It wasn't immediately clear if any foreigners were inside the hospital.

General Mahfooz Walizada, police commander of northern Parwan province, confirmed the attack but offered no details on casualties.

Sangin, who is the head of the provincial hospital, said that they have received five injured, all Afghans.

