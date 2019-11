Preliminary talks are under way between the Afghan Taliban and US officials.

The Taliban has told Al Jazeera that some meetings have taken place in Doha, Qatar, and could pave the way for the resumption of formal peace talks.

United States President Donald Trump cancelled negotiations in September following the death of a US soldier.

But he told American troops on a short trip to Afghanistan that he believed the Taliban was willing to strike a deal.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports.