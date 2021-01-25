search
Live
play
News
تبديل القائمة
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Coronavirus
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
تبديل القائمة
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Climate
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
06:42
Egypt: Remembering the Arab Spring
Read more
By
Adam Adada
,
Linah Alsaafin
and
Ramy Allahoum
25 Jan 2021
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
More video clips from the story
The US inauguration from outside the security fence
play
03:01
Tunisia: Remembering the Arab Spring
play
05:26
Bogota: Clashes over police brutality continue in Colombia
play
02:42
Trying to revive and protect Indonesia’s mangroves
play
02:46
More video clips from the story
The US inauguration from outside the security fence
play
03:01
Tunisia: Remembering the Arab Spring
play
05:26
Bogota: Clashes over police brutality continue in Colombia
play
02:42
Trying to revive and protect Indonesia’s mangroves
play
02:46
More from News
Republican opposition to Trump impeachment trial grows
Egyptian police arrest cartoonist on 10th anniversary of uprising
UN labour arm ILO warns of ‘lost lockdown generation’
Moderna says COVID vaccine works against variants
Most Read
China’s Xi warns against ‘new Cold War’
Turkey, Saudi Arabia eye improved ties after Gulf crisis ends
‘Counterproductive, dangerous’: Putin slams pro-Navalny protests
Dominion Voting Systems sues Trump’s lawyer Giuliani for $1.3bn