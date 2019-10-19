Turkey's military operation in Syria: All the latest updates

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned the offensive in northeast Syria will resume against Kurdish forces if they do not abide by the terms of a five-day ceasefire.

Scattered fighting flared in northern Syria on Friday despite the United States-brokered deal with Ankara, which requires Kurdish fighters to vacate a swathe of territory in Syria along the Turkish border.

The ceasefire agreement was reached in negotiations between Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday.

Turkey launched its cross-border offensive on October 9, aiming to clear the region of Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), a group Ankara considers "terrorists" linked to Kurdish separatists on its soil.

The campaign, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, would also allow the repatriation of Syrian refugees, according to Turkish officials.

Saturday, October 19

Republican leader slams Trump's Syria withdrawal

US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell attacked President Donald Trump's decision to pull troops from Syria as a "strategic nightmare".

"Withdrawing US forces from Syria is a grave strategic mistake," McConnell, the top Republican in Congress, wrote in the Washington Post.

"It will leave the American people and homeland less safe, embolden our enemies, and weaken important alliances."

Friday, October 18

US ground troops will not enforce Syria safe-zone, says Esper

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said no US troops will take part in enforcing the so-called safe zone in northeast Syria and that Washington "is continuing our deliberate withdrawal from northeastern Syria".

Speaking to reporters, Esper said he spoke with Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and reminded him of Ankara's responsibility for maintaining the security of ISIL prisoners in areas affected by Turkey's offensive.

Erdogan 'satisfied' with steps to strengthen US-Turkey ties

In a Twitter post, the Turkish leader said he spoke with US President Trump on the phone and expressed "satisfaction with the mutual steps we have taken to strengthen Turkish-American relations".

Trump: Erdogan, Kurds want ceasefire to work

Following a phone call with Erdogan, Trump said the Turkish leader and Kurdish fighters want the ceasefire in northeast Syria to work.

Trump also announced European countries were willing to take back suspected ISIL fighters "that came from their nations" and currently being held in prisons in northeast Syria.

Just spoke to President @RTErdogan of Turkey. He told me there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated. He very much wants the ceasefire, or pause, to work. Likewise, the Kurds want it, and the ultimate solution, to happen. Too bad there wasn’t..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

.....this thinking years ago. Instead, it was always held together with very weak bandaids, & in an artificial manner. There is good will on both sides & a really good chance for success. The U.S. has secured the Oil, & the ISIS Fighters are double secured by Kurds & Turkey.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

....I have just been notified that some European Nations are now willing, for the first time, to take the ISIS Fighters that came from their nations. This is good news, but should have been done after WE captured them. Anyway, big progress being made!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

Erdogan: US should ensure YPG withdrawal from north Syria

Erdogan said it was US's responsibility to ensure YPG fighters withdraw from northeast Syria within the ceasefire period, adding that Turkey aims to establish 12 observation posts in its planned "safe zone".

The region would be 32 kilometres (20 miles) deep and 443km (275 miles) wide, stretching from the city of Manbij to the Iraqi border. "The safe zone we have expressed is not just between Ain al-Arab (Kobane) and Tal Abyad," he said.

Speaking to the foreign press, Erdogan said two million refugees can be settled in the "safe zone" if it also includes the cities of Deir Az Zor and Raqqa.

He added that Turkey will respond if the Syrian government, which has moved into some areas that Kurdish fighters have already left, "makes a mistake".

