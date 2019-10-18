Turkey's military operation in Syria: All the latest updates

Mike Pence, the vice president of the United States, said Washington and Ankara have agreed to a ceasefire in Turkey's military operation in northeast Syria.

Thursday's announcement came after talks between Pence and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The ceasefire grants the Kurdish-led forces, that were Washington's main Syrian ally in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, or ISIS), five days to withdraw from the so-called "safe-zone" Ankara wants to establish inside Syria.

Turkey launched its cross-border offensive on October 9, aiming to clear the region of Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), a group Ankara considers "terrorists" linked to Kurdish separatists on its soil. The campaign, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, would also allow the repatriation of Syrian refugees, according to Turkish officials.

However, there are fears the offensive may result in mass displacement of people and the revival of ISIL.

Here are the latest updates:

Friday, October 18

Turkey's opposition party hails Turkey-US deal on Syria

The leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has welcomed the deal between the US and Turkey on Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria, calling the move "valuable."

In a statement, Devlet Bahceli said: "The Nationalist Movement Party finds the deal made between Turkey and the US delegation valuable."

Bahceli praised President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for "reiterating Turkey's legitimate position to the world and for not making concessions on his dedication" on Turkey's counter-terror operation in northern Syria.

He lauded Turkish soldiers as "heroes" voicing his belief that they will remain "vigilant" and "prepared", come what may.

Pompeo discusses Trump's Syria policy with Netanyahu

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as President Donald Trump's policy changes on Syria sparked concern among Israelis.

Washington's top diplomat and the veteran prime minister began the meeting on Friday morning at Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem.

Israelis have been watching Trump's decisions on Syria closely, concerned that their country too could be abandoned by its most important ally.

Beyond that, Israel has longstanding concerns over whether arch-enemy Iran will move to fill any vacuum in neighbouring Syria, where Tehran has been supporting President Bashar al-Assad in an eight-year-old civil war.

Kremlin wants information from Turkey about Syria deal with US

The Kremlin has said it expected to receive information from Turkey after Ankara agreed a deal with the United States to halt its offensive in Syria for five days, the RIA news agency reported.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is due to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Syria on Tuesday next week in southern Russia.

Shelling heard around Syrian border town after ceasefire deal

Shelling and gunfire have resounded around the northeast Syrian town of Ras al Ain, a day after Turkey agreed with the United States to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw.

Machine-gun fire and shelling could be heard from the Turkish town of Ceylanpinar across the border from Ras al Ain, and smoke rose from one part of the Syrian town.

It was unclear what if any damage came from the shelling heard on Friday.

Amnesty accuses Turkey of 'war crimes' in Syria

Turkish forces and Syrian rebel allies have committed "war crimes", including summary executions, during their operation in northeast Syria, Amnesty International said.

Amnesty accused Ankara's forces of "serious violations and war crimes, summary killings and unlawful attacks" in the operation launched on October 9.

"Turkish military forces and a coalition of Turkey-backed Syrian armed groups have displayed a shameful disregard for civilian life," Amnesty said.

There was no immediate response from Ankara, which announced a suspension of the attacks late Thursday, but it says all possible measures have been taken to avoid civilian casualties.

Australia: Too dangerous to repatriate ISIL captives

Australia has ruled out retrieving dozens of Australian women and children from refugee camps during the ceasefire in Syria.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said on Friday the situation remained too dangerous to send Australian troops or officials into the war-torn nation.

About 46 Australian women and children, who fled the territory held by Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS), are being held at the al-Hawl refugee camp in northern Syria near the area of the Turkish operation.

Eight Australian offspring of two slain ISIL fighters were removed from Syria in June, Australia's only organised repatriation from the conflict zone.

Thursday, October 17

UN chief welcomes Syria de-escalation efforts

Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, welcomed efforts to de-escalate hostilities in northeast Syria and protect civilians, according to a spokesman.

In a brief statement, the UN said "the secretary-general recognises that there is still a long way to go for an effective solution to the crisis in Syria".

Kurdish forces willing to abide by ceasefire

Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), told Kurdish media his forces would abide by Ankara's ceasefire agreement.

The extent of the ceasefire stretched 100km along the Syria-Turkey border from the town of Tel Abyad to Ras al-Ain, he told Ronahi TV. "We have not discussed the fate of other areas," he said, referring to other parts of northeastern Syria where Turkey wants to create what it calls a "safe zone".

"We will do whatever we can for the success of the ceasefire agreement," Abdi said, describing it as a "tentative agreement."

UN Security Council presidency happy with ceasefire move

The president of the UN Security Council said that Thursday's ceasefire would be "a great thing if it happens."

South Africa's UN ambassador, Jerry Matjila, this month's president, told reporters that members were waiting for details. "If it does happen, I think it's a step in the good direction," he said.