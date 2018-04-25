Migrant caravan from Central America arrives at US-Mexico border

Dozens of migrants from Central America who have captured the attention and anger of President Donald Trump have begun arriving at the US border with Mexico.

They are part of a larger group of migrants seeking asylum in the US, most say they are fleeing violence or persecution in their own countries, including Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

The asylum-seekers will eventually turn themselves into US border authorities.

But the process for seeking asylum in the US can be long, and has no guarantees.

Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports from Tijuana.