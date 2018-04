US President Donald Trump has described a large group of migrants from Central America as being plagued by violence and sexual assault, echoing language from his presidential campaign.

In 2015, Trump said some Mexican immigrants are 'rapists'.

Al Jazeera met migrants from the so-called 'caravan' heading to the US border reflecting on why they had to leave their countries.

Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from Oaxaca, Mexico.