Tensions rise as US issues another strong warning to Pakistan, saying it's hiding what it calls 'terrorist' groups.

During a surprise visit to the United States' largest military base in Afghanistan, US Vice President Mike Pence issued a stark warning to Pakistan.

"[US President Donald] Trump has put Pakistan on notice," Pence said as he addressed 500 troops at Bagram Airfield on Thursday.

The message came four months after Trump unveiled his strategy for Afghanistan.

Pakistan has hit back, saying "allies do not put each other on notice", urging that the focus instead be on creating "peace and reconciliation".

But relations between the two countries have deteriorated, with the US accusing Pakistan of providing safe havens for "terrorist" groups - a charge Pakistan strongly denies.

With relations between the two countries hitting a new low, where does it go from here?

Source: Al Jazeera