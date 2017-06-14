Hamas has been at odds with rival political party Fatah and the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank.

In its 10 years of rule in Gaza, Hamas has been a source of controversy at home, in Israel, the Arabian Peninsula and over the Atlantic in the US.

For much of the last decade, Hamas leaders have been at odds with rival political party Fatah and the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank.

Hamas leaders announced a change in their charter at a conference in Qatar last month.

The new document distances Hamas from the Muslim Brotherhood and more closely aligns the group with the objectives of the Palestinian Authority

What are the risks of squeezing Hamas further?

