One week after Donald Trump was sworn in, the 45th President of the United States signed an executive order entitled Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States. The order described the new measures as a means to "keep radical Islamic terrorists" out of the US and included a ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Where's the terrorism in them? Look at them. If he doesn't go to America or a European country for medical treatment, his life will be destroyed. He will die. Abdul Ghani Abdul Jawad, Syrian refugee in Turkey

While the order suspended entry for all citizens of the aforementioned countries for a total of 90 days, it went a step further by banning refugees for an additional month, at 120 days, and barred Syrian refugees from entering the US indefinitely.

Abdul Ghani Abdul Jawad and his family are among countless people who were affected by the travel ban. With two sick children under the age of 10 in urgent need of medical attention and revoked permission to travel and resettle in New York, the future is bleak for the Abdul Jawad family - and numerous others like them.

The way the order was rolled out created chaos within the country and for those with immediate travel plans. Airport authorities were equally as confused, unsure how to enforce the new rules as federal agencies struggled to communicate on how to move forward.

Questions raised about the ban included its constitutionality, how green card holders could legally be barred from entering the country, and whether the ban constituted a religious test.

Airport arrival halls across the country filled up with thousands of people who came to protest against the ban, helping to spark the legal movement to overturn it. Hundreds of attorneys, translators and volunteers descended upon airports across the US to help those detained upon arrival.

Many families have been separated across continents, with those from the countries affected by the ban suffering cancelled visas - all in spite of a Department of Homeland Security report obtained by the Associated Press which found insufficient evidence that citizens from the countries included in the ban posed any kind of terror threat to the US.

Source: Al Jazeera