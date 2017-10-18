Israel closes Palestinian media groups in West Bank

    Israeli soldier aims his weapon at Palestinians [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images]

    The Israeli army closed several Palestinian media companies in the occupied West Bank in a wave of raids overnight Tuesday, drawing criticism from the Palestinian Authority (PA). 

    The Israeli military authority in the occupied territories, COGAT, said in a statement that they raided eight Palestinian companies, accusing them of inciting violence against Israel

    "These practices are part of a mentality that rejects peace," said Palestinian government spokesperson Yusuf Mahmoud.

    Israel also reportedly detained 14 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank, according to Palestinian news agency Ma'an. 

    The raids came a week after Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah reached a deal to heal their decade-long rift and form a unity government. 

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that Israel is opposed to any deal involving Hamas unless the group disarms and recognises Israel, requests which have also been made by the US. 

    Known as Gaza and West Bank, Palestinian territories are under continued siege and occupation of Israel for the past 50 years.  

