President Mahmoud Abbas' move follows deadly clashes that left three Palestinians dead and hundreds more wounded.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has announced that the Palestinian leadership will freeze all contact with Israel, as mass protests over new Israeli security measures at the al-Aqsa compound turned deadly.

Abbas cut short his visit to China on Friday to deal with the ongoing crisis.

At least three Palestinians were killed and hundreds more injured on Friday.

The protests were triggered by Israel's installation of metal detectors at entrances to the occupied East Jerusalem site in response to a deadly shoot-out there last week.

In a brief televised speech, Abbas said all official contact with Israel was suspended until it removed the security measures.

"I declare the suspension of all contacts with the Israeli side on all levels until it cancels its measures at Al-Aqsa mosque and preserves the status quo," Abbas said after meeting his aides, referring to a mosque forming part of the holy site.

The ancient marble-and-stone compound is revered by both Muslims and Jews.

It houses the al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third-holiest site, and the 7th-century Dome of the Rock.

The western wall of the compound, also known as the Wailing Wall, is considered the holiest site in Judaism.

Israeli police fired live ammunition, tear gas and rubber-coated bullets at protesters on Friday.

In the first fatality of the day, an Israeli settler killed 18-year-old Mahmoud Sahraf in the Ras al-Amud neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

A second Palestinian was also confirmed killed by live fire during the demonstrations that followed Friday prayers, officials at a hospital in Jerusalem told AP news agency.

The Palestinian Authority also reported that a third man was killed during clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank.

The two other fatalities were identified as Muhamad Mahmoud Khalaf and Muhamad Hasan Abu Ghanam.

Source: News agencies