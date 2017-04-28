South Korean news agency says unidentified missile appears to have blown up a few seconds into flight.

North Korea has test-fired a ballistic missile from an area north of Pyongyang, South Korean and US military officials said, but it failed seconds after it was launched.

"North Korea fired an unidentified missile from a site in the vicinity of Bukchang in Pyeongannam-do [South Pyeongan Province] early this morning," Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, quoting a statement issued by South Korea's military.

"It is estimated to have failed."

The US military said it tracked a ballistic missile launch but the missile did not leave North Korean territory and did not pose a threat to North America.

Commander Dave Benham, a spokesman for US Pacific Command, said the missile launch took place at 10:33am Hawaii time (20:33 GMT) Friday from near the Pukchang airfield.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the missile was probably a medium-range missile known as a KN-17 and appeared to have broken up within minutes of taking off.

Push for sanctions

The launch comes amid high tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Saturday's apparent test is the latest in a series of missile launches by the North, and comes as US President Donald Trump's administration warns that it is running out of patience.

On Friday, Washington pushed for tougher sanctions to confront the North Korean threat, piling pressure on China to rein in its ally while warning it was keeping military options "on the table".

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned the United Nations that failure to curb North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes could lead to "catastrophic consequences".

But both China and Russia rebuked Washington's threat of military force at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the matter.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the 15-member council it was not only up to China to solve the North Korean problem.

"The key to solving the nuclear issue on the peninsula does not lie in the hands of the Chinese side," Wang told the council.

