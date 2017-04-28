We investigate a murder mystery that has captivated the world: the killing of Kim Jong-nam.

It's a murder plot out of a spy novel.

Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's unpredictable leader, was allegedly poisoned by two women assassins at Kuala Lumpur airport in mid-February.

All signs point to Kim Jong-un, the rogue state's leader, as behind the murder.

101 East investigates the mysterious case, exploring the highly secretive and paranoid world of North Korea, where those who escape continue to live in fear of its reckless brutality.

Given the most recent display of its missile tests, it's a recklessness the rest of the world needs to heed.

Source: Al Jazeera News