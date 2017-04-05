Medical workers in Syria's rebel-held province struggling to cope as scores die and hundreds are wounded after raid.

Hospitals across Syria's rebel-held Idlib province have been overwhelmed with casualties from a suspected chemical attack that killed scores of people and wounded hundreds more, a local health official has told Al Jazeera.

The attack in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Khan Sheikhoun drew widespread international condemnation, with the United Nations saying it would investigate the bombing raid as a possible war crime.

Munzir Khalil, head of Idlib's Health Directorate, on Wednesday said medical workers were struggling to cope as the number of victims was expected to increase.

"We can confirm the names of 74 people killed, but the hospitals expect the number to rise to 107 because many have gone missing and we suspect they have been killed in the attack."

Khalil said at least 557 people were wounded in the attack and transferred to medical centres and field hospitals in the province in northwest Syria.

"I can say almost all of Idlib's medical facilities include victims of yesterday's attack. Not to forget, air strikes destroyed a central hospital in Maaret al-Numaan on Monday, a facility that once took care of up to 30,000 patients a month.

"That hospital is now out of service and we are in a state of shock."

Khalil said that al-Rahma hospital in Khan Sheikhoun was also targeted by an air raid shortly after suspected chemical attack.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Wednesday put the death toll at 99 people, including 37 children.

The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), which runs several field hospitals in Idlib, had earlier said that at least 72 people, including 11 children, were killed in Tuesday's attack.

SAMS doctors on the ground said the attack caused people to vomit and foam from the mouth. Others lost consciousness and suffered muscles spasms.

The group said the symptoms, which also included constricted pupils and slow heart rate, were indicative of an organo-phosphorus compounds agent - a category of toxic gases which includes sarin.

The Syrian National Coalition, an opposition group, said a gas similar to sarin was used in the attack, which it blamed on government planes.

Syria's military rejected the accusation, saying in a statement that the army "denies using any toxic or chemical agents in Khan Sheikhoun today, and it did not and never will use it anywhere".

Russia, a staunch ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, on Wednesday said Syrian aircraft had carried out a raid, but the chemicals were part of a "terrorist" stockpile of "toxic substances" that had been struck on the ground.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Tuesday said that it was in the process of gathering and analysing information from all available sources.

If it is confirmed, it would be the deadliest chemical attack in Syria since sarin gas killed hundreds of civilians in Ghouta, just outside of the capital Damascus, in August 2013.

Source: Al Jazeera News