Who are North Korea's trading partners?

Pyongyang does business with dozens of countries but 80 percent of its trade is with its close ally China.

Despite being economically isolated, North Korea exports about $3bn worth of products and maintains trade relations chiefly with China, India, Pakistan, Burkina Faso, Russia, Thailand and the Philippines.

The UN Security Council on Saturday imposed new sanctions on North Korea targeting the nation's primary exports: minerals and animal products. The sanctions were slapped in response to ballistic missiles test last month.

Although China has historically been North Korea's primary trading partner and a close ally, it voted against Pyongyang at the Security Council.

