Devastating scenes as 103 people killed in Kabul

A man reacts after hearing his son was killed during a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
Kabul reacted in despair and fear on Sunday, a day after a suicide bomb killed and wounded more than 250 people in the worst attack seen in the Afghan capital in months.

There was a mix of helpless anger at the seemingly endless wave of attacks after an ambulance packed with explosives blew up in a crowded city street, with security officials warning that more attacks were possible.

"How are we to live? Where should we go?" shopkeeper Mohammad Hanif, who was in his shop near the site of the explosion when it went off, told Reuters.

"We have no security, we don't have proper government, what should we do?"

At least 103 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the blast, claimed by the Taliban, a week after their deadly attack on the city's Intercontinental Hotel, in a calculated answer to US President Donald Trump's new strategy in Afghanistan.

After a deadly week in which an office of the aid group Save the Children in the eastern city of Jalalabad was also attacked, President Ashraf Ghani's Western-backed government has faced growing pressure to improve security.

Despite a major tightening in checks following the May 31 attack, the ambulance was able to get through the checkpoints, apparently without difficulty.

"People don't have work. There's no life for people in Afghanistan. People have to look for a life somewhere else, there's nowhere," shopkeeper Sameem told Reuters.

Saturday's attack, described as "an atrocity" by the head of the UN mission in Afghanistan, drew universal condemnation from neighbouring countries and allies who had expressed confidence that the new US strategy is producing results.

Afghan police keep watch at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul. Huge plumes of dark smoke rose over the city following the attack, and vibrations of the explosion could be felt several kilometres away, according to witnesses. [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
A shopkeeper looks on behind broken glass of his shop, near the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul. [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
A wounded elderly couple speak to police at the site of a deadly suicide attack in the centre of Kabul. [Massoud Hossaini/AP Photo]
An injured man arrives outside the hospital after a blast in Kabul. At least 95 people were killed and 158 wounded in the blast. [Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
An injured boy is seen in an ambulance after a blast in Kabul. The Taliban claimed responsibility for Saturday's assault, the third major attack in the past seven days.[Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
A member of Afghan security forces walks past a building damaged by Saturday's suicide attack in Kabul. [Omar Sobhani/ Reuters]
Injured men sit in an ambulance after the blast. Attackers blew up an explosives-packed ambulance near an interior ministry building on a busy and heavily-guarded street in Kabul's centre in the afternoon. [Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
Injured men receive treatment at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul. United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said attackers must be brought to justice. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Afghan police officers keep watch while a man drives his damaged car at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul. [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
